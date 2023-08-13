EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 2023 will mark the first year of the Noe Robles era at Americas High School.

Robles was named the high school’s head football coach in January after Patrick Melton stepped away from the role after 14 seasons.

The co-defensive coordinator at Eastlake the last three seasons, Robles led a Falcons defensive unit that allowed just 22 points per game in 2022, the second fewest of any team in District 1-6A.

Now, Robles is focused on turning around a program that is coming off a 5-5 season where it missed out on securing a playoff spot in a tough, competitive District 1-6A.

With a new head coach comes a couple of changes.

The big one is that the team will have new systems to learn about on offense and defense, per Robles. There is a lot of work to do ahead of the start of the 2023 Texas high school football season, but the Trail Blazers feel if they can things to click with this year’s team, they can find success in the first year under the direction of Robles.

“We talk about competing, we talk about playing well, it sounds cliche, but controlling what we can control,” Robles said. “I’m not trying to get into the idea of we got to go and win ten games. If we play well with the kids that we have and we’re a disciplined football team, I feel like the sky’s the limit for us.”

“On both sides of the ball we have different schemes and different playstyles, so I think with a new scheme and a new head coach, the everybody’s taking it well even though everything, everything changed a little bit.” Americas senior quarterback Mark Moore said.

Americas biggest strength this season will be its experienced senior class. Headlining the senior class is quarterback Mark Moore. In 2022, Moore collected 1,282 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, 1,016 rushing yards, and 7 rushing touchdowns.

One of Moore’s top targets from last season returns. Senior Anthony Miranda caught 53 passes for 825 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Miranda was also a star of the defensive end of the field as the defensive back collected six interceptions in 2022.

Along with Miranda, linebacker Sadante Scott-Gomez (118 tackles in 2022) and defensive end Timothy Galloway (11 sacks in 2022) look to lead the defense this season.

Americas opens up its 2023 campaign with a game against Las Cruces High on Thursday, Aug. 24.