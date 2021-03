EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Americas baseball team defeated Eastwood 6-5 on Wednesday night in an important District 1-6A clash.

Trailing 4-1 in the third inning, the Trail Blazers scored the next five runs to take the lead, including the go-ahead RBI double by sophomore Steven Sepulveda in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Americas is firmly in the playoff hunt at the midway point of district play. Both the Trail Blazers and Troopers will be in action again next week.