Americas outfielder Sydney Saenz signs to play softball at Oregon State

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It was a banner day at Americas High School on Wednesday. Eight softball players signed their national letters of intent to play collegiately at the next level. Wednesday marked the start of the early signing period and the day was headlined by outfielder Sydney Saenz, who will play at Oregon State.

Not 1, not 2, not even 3…but 8 of my beautiful Trailblazers signed to play at the next level! Congratulations Sydney, Jasmine, Mia, Adlai, Jaqueline, Annika, Sabrina, Brianna! 💙🇺🇸❤️ #ProudPrincipal #BlazerNation pic.twitter.com/HK6Z0NGSpm — Patricia Ferdinand-Cuevas (@Americas_HS) November 11, 2021

Full list of Americas softball signees (Via: Socorro ISD)

Sydney Saenz will be studying kinesiology at Oregon State. Saenz, a four-year varsity player, has played softball for 11 years. Throughout her time as an Americas Trailblazer, she has been recognized as a 1st Team 1-6A All District, 1st Team All-City, 3rd Team All-state Outfielder and an All-Academic player. She also helped her team in the 2021 season win a Bi-District and Area Championship. Her academic accolades include being inducted into the National Honor Society and the Spanish National Honor Society. She is also a participant in the Americas Libertas Magnet Program and AVID. During the 2021-2022 school year she was named Senior AVID President.

Adlai “Adi” Alvidrez will be studying psychology career at Western New Mexico University. Alvidrez, a four-year varsity player, has played softball for the last 13 years. Throughout her time as an Americas Trailblazer, she has been recognized as a 1-6A 2nd Team, Honorable Mention All-District and All-Academic Player. She also helped her team in the 2021 season in winning a Bi-District and Area Championship. Her academic accolades include being inducted into the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society and being a participant in the Libertas Academy at Americas High School.

Sabrina Renee Carrillo will be studying criminal psychology at Fort Lewis College in Colorado. Carrillo, a four-year varsity player, has played softball for the last 12 years. Throughout her time as an Americas Trailblazer, she has been recognized as the 2019 1-6A Co-Newcomer of the Year, 1st Team All-District, 2020 1st Team All-District and 2nd Team All-City Player. She also helped her team in the 2021 season win a Bi-District and Area Championship. Her academic accolades include being an active participant in the Libertas Academy at Americas High School, as well as in choir.

Mia Jenee Perez will be studying nursing/veterinary at Odessa College. Perez, a four-year varsity player, has been playing softball for the past 13 years. During her time as an Americas Trailblazer, she has been recognized as the 2019 Co-Pitcher of the Year, 2nd Team All-City 2021 Pitcher of the Year, 2021 1st Team All-City and Academic All-District Player. She also helped her team in the 2021 season win a Bi-District and Area Championship.

Annika Mercedes Ruiz will be studying sports medicine/kinesiology at El Paso Community College. Ruiz, a four-year varsity player, has played softball for 14 years. Throughout her time as an Americas Trailblazer, she has been recognized as a 1-6A All-District 1st/3rd Baseman and an All-Academic player. She also helped her team in the 2021 season win a Bi-District and Area Championship.

Jaqueline Nicole Hernandez will go on to study at El Paso Community College. Hernandez, a four-year varsity player, has played softball for nine years. Throughout her time as an Americas Trailblazers, she has been recognized as a 1-6A 2nd and 1st Team All-District Catcher and an All-Academic player. She also helped her team in the 2021 season win a Bi-district and Area Championship. Her academic accolades include being inducted into the National Honors Society and Spanish National Honors Society. She is a participant in the Americas Libertas Magnet Program. She has maintained a high GPA to be at the top 15 percent of her class, while also working as an AVID tutor.

Jasmine Mia Olivas will be studying in multi-disciplinary studies at El Paso Community College. Olivas, a four-year varsity player, has played softball for 10 years. Throughout her time as an Americas Trailblazer, she has been recognized as a two time 1-6A All-District outfielder and pitcher and an All-Academic player. She also helped her team in the 2021 season win a Bi-District and Area Championship. Her academic accolades include being a participant in the Americas Libertas Magnet Program, AVID, National Honor Society and staying in the top 15 percent of her class.

Brianna Melina Garcia will be studying kinesiology/exercise science at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix. Garcia, a fourth-year varsity player, has played softball for the last 12 years. Throughout her time as an Americas Trailblazer, she has been recognized as a 1-6A 1st and 2nd Team All-District player. She also helped her team in the 2021 Bi-District and Area Championships. Academically, she is an active participant in the Libertas Academy at Americas High School.