Americas hoops continues its impressive stretch of play

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The 15th-ranked Americas boys basketball team continues to impress with its patient, defensive approach to the game.

The Trail Blazers led District 1-6A rival Eastwood 22-5 at halftime on Saturday afternoon, en route to a 47-28 win over the Troopers. Christian Nevarez had 13 points and Jordan Hernandez chipped in 12, as Americas is still undefeated on the season.

Elsewhere on Saturday in El Paso, the Canutillo boys trailed Ysleta by 11 points at halftime in a pivotal District 2-5A clash, but 18 points from sophomore LJ Martin helped the Eagles fly to a 64-61 overtime win over the Indians.

On the girls side, Eastlake came to to the west side and cruised to a 47-32 win over Coronado in District 1-6A.