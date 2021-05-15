Americas, Hanks softball teams see seasons come to an end

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school softball playoffs resumed on Friday with Regional Quarterfinal matchups taking place across the state of Texas. Two El Paso programs remain in the hunt — Americas in Class 6A and Hanks in Class 5A.

Each needing to win two games to keep their seasons alive, the Trail Blazers and Knights were both unable to do so, bringing the high school softball season to an end in El Paso.

Class 6A

-Americas vs. Fort Worth Boswell (Best of 3)

Game 1: Fort Worth Boswell def. Americas, 14-12 (Boswell leads series, 1-0)

Game 2: Fort Worth Boswell def. Americas, 6-0 (Boswell wins series, 2-0)

Class 5A

-Hanks vs. Abilene Cooper (Best of 3)

Game 1: Abilene Cooper def. Hanks, 9-7 (Cooper leads series, 1-0)

Game 2: Abilene Cooper def. Hanks, 15-8 (Cooper wins series, 2-0)