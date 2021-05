Americas, Hanks softball seek back-to-back Regional Quarterfinal wins on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school softball playoffs resumed on Friday with Regional Quarterfinal matchups taking place across the state of Texas. Two El Paso programs remain in the hunt — Americas in Class 6A and Hanks in Class 5A.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action. KTSM 9 Sports Anchor/Reporter Colin Deaver reports from Fort Stockton.

Class 6A

-Americas vs. Fort Worth Boswell (Best of 3)

Game 1: Fort Worth Boswell def. Americas, 14-12 (Boswell leads series, 1-0)

Game 2: Saturday, 9 a.m. MT, Fort Stockton High School

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Class 5A

-Hanks vs. Abilene Cooper (Best of 3)

Game 1: Abilene Cooper def. Hanks, 9-7 (Cooper leads series, 1-0)

Game 2: Saturday, 1 p.m. MT, Fort Stockton High School

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 3