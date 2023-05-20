MIDLAND, Texas (KTSM) – Both Americas baseball and Hanks softball teams saw its deep playoff runs come to an end after Game two losses on Saturday.

Baseball

Americas headed into Game 2 fighting on the back foot as the Trail Blazers dropped Game 1 to Byron Nelson on Friday night.

In Game 2, Byron Nelson’s bats were hard to stop. The Bobcats scored six runs in the game and Americas had no answer on how to stop it. The Bobcats only allowed Americas to score one run in the game.

FINAL: Americas goes down 6-1 to Byron Nelson in Game 2 of the 6A regional semifinals.



Tip of the hat to @AmericasBlazers on a great season. — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) May 20, 2023

Byron Nelson would go onto grab a 6-1 win over Americas in Game 2 of the Class 6A regional quarterfinals on Saturday.

This Americas squad ends its season with 31 wins and became part of history as this was the second time ever that Americas has played in the Round of 32.

“Just like they did all year, they competed until the last out,” Americas baseball head coach Jesse Munoz said. “I am proud of this team, the seniors. 31 victories is nothing to sneeze at and the boys played hard all year long.”

“It means everything. We’ve never been here before and I wouldn’t have want to done it with anyone else,” Americas senior third baseman Easton Moomau. “It is a big deal to wear the Americas across my chest. This will always be a home for me and it’s something I will remember for the rest of his life.”

Softball

Hanks, just like Americas, knew they had their backs against the wall after suffering a Game 1 loss to Colleyville Heritage on Friday.

In Game 2, Hanks put up another great fight but couldn’t manage to land the knockout punch. The Knights fell 7-5 to the Panthers in the second game of the Class 5A regional semifinals.

This puts an end to Hanks’ amazing, historic season. The Knights finished its year with a 38-3 overall record, two of those losses coming in the playoffs, and went undefeated in District 1-5A play.