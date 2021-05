Americas, Hanks advance to round 3 of UIL softball playoffs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Five local softball teams are vying for Area Round titles this season. Americas and Hanks both captured series victories to advance to round three, while Chapin, El Dorado and Jefferson were all eliminated on Saturday.

Class 6A

Americas vs. Timbercreek

Game 1: Americas def. Timber Creek, 11-5 (Trail Blazers lead series, 1-0)

Game 2: Americas def. Timber Creek, 10-7 (Trail Blazers win series, 2-0

Class 5A

Hanks vs. Lubbock Coronado

Game 1: Hanks def. Lubbock Coronado, 12-9 (Knights lead series, 1-0)

Game 2: Lubbock Coronado def. Hanks, 7-3 (Series tied, 1-1)

Game 3: Hanks def. Lubbock Coronado, 12-6 (Knights win series, 2-1)

El Dorado vs. Abilene Wylie

Game 1: Abilene Wylie def. El Dorado, 11-0 (Abilene Wylie leads series, 1-0)

Game 2: Abilene Wylie def. El Dorado, 7-3 (Abilene Wylie wins series, 2-0)

Chapin vs. Abilene Cooper

Game 1: Abilene Cooper def. Chapin, 15-5 (Abilene Cooper leads series, 1-0)

Game 2: Abilene Cooper def. Chapin, 9-2 (Abilene Cooper wins series, 2-0)

Jefferson vs. Lubbock Monterey

Game 1: Lubbock Monterey def. Jefferson, 18-3 (Lubbock Monterey leads series, 1-0)

Game 2: Lubbock Monterey def. Jefferson, 11-1 (Lubbock Monterey wins series, 2-0)