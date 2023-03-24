EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Americas and Pebble Hills squared off in an exciting District 1-6A game to headline the action on the diamond across the Borderland on Friday night.

The Trail Blazers started the game off with a four-run first inning.

Americas held a 4-0 lead until the top of the 4th inning when Pebble Hills’ Jacob Ledesma hit a solo shot off of starting pitcher Stephen Sepulveda. The Spartans trailed 4-1 after that.

In the top of the 5th inning, Pebble Hills scored three runs to tie the game at 4-4 before Adrian Quintana, who replaced Sepulveda after 4.2 innings pitched, got a strikeout to get Americas out of the inning.

The game went into extra innings tied at 4. Americas’ Easton Moomau hit a walk off homerun in the bottom of the 8th inning to secure a 5-4 win for the Trail Blazers.