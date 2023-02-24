EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Americas secured a 12-7 win over Hamilton in the Socorro ISD Baseball Tournament at Southwest University Park on Friday.

After Americas allowed five runs to score in the top of the second inning, the Trail Blazers found themselves down 7-4 heading into the bottom of the second. Americas immediately responded with a four-run inning to take an 8-4 lead at the end of two innings of play. That is all Americas would need as they played their way to a 12-7 win over Hamilton.

The game was part of the Socorro ISD Baseball Tournament that will be held all weekend across El Paso and feature teams from the Sun City and beyond. Each team is guaranteed at least one game at the SWUP.

Click here for schedule.

The championship game of the tournament will be played at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Southwest University Park.