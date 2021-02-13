Americas girls defeat Odessa in Class 6A Bi-District playoffs

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Teisha King’s first season at the helm of the Americas girls basketball program could not have gone any better.

King’s Trail Blazers won the District 1-6A championship last week, and on Saturday, Americas defeated Odessa 51-46 in the Bi-District playoffs to advance to the Area round.

The Americas girls cut down the nets after a 51-46 win over Odessa in the 6A Bi-District Playoffs this morning. @blazerhoops_AHS and @Teeekay12 will get Southlake Carroll in round 2. Highlights at 6/9 pm on KTSM. pic.twitter.com/zHK8rnqHUH — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 13, 2021

The Trail Blazers led by double digits in the 4th quarter and had to hold off an Odessa rally late for the victory.

VCU signee Bukola Akomolafe led the way for Americas with 17 points and Alex Cereceres had 11 points.

In the Area round, Americas will face Southlake Carroll out of the Dallas Metroplex, likely in Andrews on Tuesday, but an official time and place hasn’t yet been hammered out.