EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The annual Raising Canes Holiday Basketball Tournament tipped off on Wednesday morning at Franklin High School.

The Cougars defeated El Paso High 49-31 in their first round game, while Americas took down Hanks 40-39 to advance to face Parkland on Thursday. Coronado and El Dorado also won their games to move on to the semifinals.

The tournament will continue all day on Thursday and Friday at Franklin.