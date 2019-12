EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Americas and Franklin advanced to the championship game of the Franklin Holiday Tournament on Friday afternoon.

The host Cougars defeated Horizon 50-34 in the first semifinal clash. The Trail Blazers followed that up by defeating Coronado 37-29 in the other defensive-minded semifinal.

Americas and Franklin will meet for the tournament championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at Franklin.