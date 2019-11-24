Americas falls to Arlington in Area Round, 34-14

MIDLAND, Texas (KTSM) – Americas was arguably the best high school football team in El Paso this season, but even the Trail Blazers met their match in the second round of the Texas high school football playoffs.

HIGHLIGHTS – Arlington leads Americas 17-14 at halftime in 6A D-II Area playoffs. Second half about to start in Midland. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/OAem1sDDIQ — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 23, 2019

Americas falling to Arlington in the Area Round on Saturday in Midland, 34-14. The Trail Blazers finish the season 10-2.

“We went into the game wanting to control the tempo and when we fell behind it didn’t allow us to do that,” said Americas head coach Patrick Melton. “We got out of our gameplan, which is something I was trying to avoid. Credit to them [Arlington]. They have a lot of good players and took advantage of our mistakes.”

Junior running back Aaron Dumas found the end zone and eclipsed 3,000 career rushing yards in the process. Dumas is the first player in city history to rush for over 3,000 yards.

Despite the feat, Dumas felt like this game got away from them.

“That’s on us right there, we lost this game to ourselves,” said Dumas. “I believe we were the better team, but we still have another year. We have to come back, recollect and do our thing next year.”

The loss eliminates the final El Paso team left standing in the playoffs. Seven Bi-District winners all saw their seasons come to an end in the Area Round.