Americas edges Franklin 17-13 in District 1-6A showdown

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Franklin versus Americas: it was pegged as the ‘Game of the Year’ and it certainly lived up to the billing. Arguably the two best high school football teams in El Paso meeting up on Thursday night in a District 1-6A showdown that saw the Trail Blazers come away with a 17-13 win at the SISD Student Activities Complex.

Franklin’s offense could never find its rhythm against the stout defense of Americas and junior running back Aaron Dumas did the rest on offense for the Trail Blazers, rushing for two touchdowns in the win.

With the win, Americas improves to 5-1 (1-0) and will host Socorro next week. Franklin drops to 5-1 (0-1) and will play Coronado in the ‘Westside Bowl’ next Thursday night at Sun Bowl Stadium.