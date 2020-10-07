Americas-Eastlake football game postponed due to case of COVID-19

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The District 1-6A gridiron showdown between Americas and Eastlake has been postponed, Socorro Independent School District confirmed to KTSM on Wednesday.

Originally scheduled to be played at 4 p.m. Friday at the SAC, the clash between the Falcons and Trail Blazers, which was slated to be the 9 Overtime Game of the Week, has been postponed because of a case of COVID-19, sources told KTSM.

A source also indicated that the game has been scheduled to be made up on Oct. 30, when both Americas and Eastlake have a schedule bye week.

The districts built in two extra weeks this season to account for games potentially being postponed because of COVID-19.

One week into the high school football season in El Paso and we’ve seen eight games either postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. #txhsfb #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) October 7, 2020

The game is the eighth football game this season that has been either canceled or postponed because of COVID-19. Irvin’s games against Bel Air and Hanks; Eastwood’s game against Pebble Hills; Cathedral’s first two games; and El Paso High’s games against Bel Air and Austin have all also been postponed or cancelled.