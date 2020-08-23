Americas’ Dumas commits to New Mexico

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Americas High School senior running back Aaron Dumas has a new home.

Arguably the top player in the Sun City, Dumas announced on social media on Saturday that he had committed to play college football at the University of New Mexico. Dumas chose the Lobos over offers from Arizona State, Houston, SMU and UTEP, among others.

An electric back with speed and power, Dumas rushed for over 3,000 yards and set the El Paso city record for rushing touchdowns in a single season, scoring 36 touchdowns. For his efforts, Dumas was named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Whataburger Super Team.

Dumas led the Trail Blazers to the Area playoffs in 2019 and an 11-1 record. With arguably the best player in the city in the fold once again in 2020, Americas hopes to make another extended playoff run.