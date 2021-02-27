Americas defeats Frenship to advance to Sweet 16 for first time in school history

ANDREWS, TEXAS (KTSM) – For the first time in program history, Americas has punched its ticket to the Sweet 16 in boys basketball.

The 15th-ranked Trail Blazers defeated Frenship 48-41 in the Class 6A Regional Quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon to punch their ticket to the Regional Semifinals, also known as the Sweet 16, next week. Americas will square off with Dallas Jesuit in that round at a time and location to be named later.

Jordan Hernandez had 12 points, BB Martinez had 11 and Damien Vicente chipped in 10 points in the victory.

Americas led for much of the game, even pushing the advantage out to double digits multiple times in the second half. The Trail Blazers’ suffocating style of play that emphasizes defense and efficiency on offense, worked to a T against Frenship.

Once they got the lead, Americas continually took time off the clock offensively to salt away the win and give head coach Mike Brooks his first trip to the Sweet 16.

Brooks told KTSM after Americas’ Area round victory over Euless Trinity that the Trail Blazers’ style of play is specifically designed to defeat bigger, more athletic teams from the Dallas Metroplex and other places around the state.

It worked against Frenship, too, and Americas will get the chance to try it out against another Metroplex team next week in the Sweet 16, needing just two more wins to advance to the Final 4.