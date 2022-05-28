WOLFFORTH, Texas (KTSM) – History has been made. On Saturday, Americas Softball defeated Flower Mound Marcus 4-1 in Game 3 of the Class 6A Regional Finals to punch their ticket to the Final Four next Friday in Austin, Texas.

With the win, Americas is the first El Paso softball team since 1994 (Bel Air) to advance to the Final Four in the state tournament.

Bel Air was the last program to make it to that stage of the tournament. Bel Air played in the Final Four in 1993 and 1994, according to El Paso Times’ Felix Chavez.

After losing 8-1 in Game 2 Friday night, the Trailblazers came out for the series-deciding game and were rolling on all cylinders. The Trailblazers jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the end of two frames of play. Americas’ Sabrina Carillo then injected another boost of energy into the Trailblazers’ dugout with a solo homerun in the fourth inning.

Americas up 3-0 after Sabrina Carrillo solo homer pic.twitter.com/xXD0ZyDKPO — Felix Chavez (@Fchavezeptimes) May 28, 2022

Americas would hold a 3-0 lead until the top of the seventh when Flower Mound Marcus tacked on a run after a solo homerun from Haidyn Sokoloski.

The Trailblazers would come back with another solo shot of their own. Brianna Garcia stepped up to the plate and launched another homerun for the Trailblazers. After Garcia’s solo shot, Americas held another three run lead, 4-1.

The Trailblazers then starting counting down the outs. Mia Perez struck out the final batter of the game and that was all she wrote.

The Americas’ dugout stormed the field and celebrated the big, historic win that is sending the Trailblazers onto the next round of the playoffs.

HISTORY: Americas just beat Flower Mound Marcus 4-1 in game 3 of the Class 6A Regional Finals, becoming just the second El Paso team to ever punch a ticket to the State tournament next Friday in Austin. Here’s the final out, a Mia Perez strikeout. pic.twitter.com/34bNkcnFWB — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 28, 2022

This is the Trailblazers first Final Four appearance and will look keep their winning ways going at the 6A UIL State Softball Tournament next Friday in Austin, Texas.