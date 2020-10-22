Americas cruises past Pebble Hills 36-17 in District 1-6A clash

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Americas defeated Pebble Hills 36-17 on Wednesday night behind a big night from senior running back Aaron Dumas.

The New Mexico Lobos commit score three touchdowns in the game, along with a pair of two-point conversions to lead the offense, and the Trail Blazers defense was once again solid in the victory.

The game was the first contest in almost three weeks for both the Spartans and the Trail Blazers; both sides had their games in weeks 2 and 3 canceled or postponed because of COVID-19 cases within the opposing team.

With the win, Americas is now 2-0, 1-0 in District 1-6A; Pebble Hills falls to 1-1, 0-1 in District 1-6A.