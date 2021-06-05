Americas, Coronado win El Paso Qualifiers to punch ticket to State 7on7

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Americas Trail Blazers and Coronado Thunderbirds are headed to Texas State 7on7 in College Station.

The Trail Blazers and T-Birds punched their tickets to state on Saturday evening in the El Paso qualifying tournament at Eastwood High School and Horizon High School, respectively. 16 teams were in the hunt for two spots that eventually went to those two teams.

In the championship rounds, Americas knocked off Del Valle 19-7, while Coronado cruised past Bel Air 32-13. Both championship games were played at Eastwood.

Final: renowned 7on7 squad @ahstrailblazers advances to Texas State 7on7 with 19-7 win over Del Valle. Americas joins Eastlake and Eastwood at state, Bel Air/Coronado battling for 1 final spot out of El Paso next. pic.twitter.com/wnU56iZG8e — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 6, 2021

Americas and Coronado join Eastlake and Eastwood as the four El Paso teams that are going to State 7on7. The Falcons and Troopers had previously punched their tickets at out-of-town qualifying tournaments.

The 2021 Texas State 7on7 Tournament will be held June 24-26 in College Station. It’s the first time the tournament has been played since 2019, after the 2020 edition was canceled due to COVID-19.