EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gold ball season continued for two El Paso high schools as Chapin and Americas found themselves moving on to their regional semifinal round of the state playoffs after big wins on Tuesday.

Americas (35-2, 13-1) faced Keller Central (20-16) in Andrews, Texas in the UIL 6A Region I quarterfinal. An 18-point outing from Trailblazers’ Christian Nevarez and 12-point outing from Jordan Hernandez led Americas to a 42-38 victory.

With the victory, Americas’ head coach Mike Brooks and his squad earned their second consecutive appearance to the Sweet 16 and will face #17 Arlington Martin on Friday.

Another program that punched a ticket to the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row was Chapin (31-4, 14-0).

The Huskies showed complete domination in their UIL 5A Region I quarterfinal match up against Palo Duro (25-7, 7-3).

The Huskies offense was rolling as KJ Lewis (20 points), Bryson Goldsmith (20 points), and Antwonne Holmes (15 points) were some of the many key players in a, 76-56, victory over Palo Duro.

“Last Friday, it hurt me to not be out there with my guys, I’m glad I got to celebrate a win with them,” said KJ Lewis, who returned to the Huskies’ lineup after missing the Huskies’ Area round game due to being ejected in Chapin’s bi-district playoff game on Feb. 21.

It was also a special, meaningful win for the Huskies who continue to play with a heavy heart when it comes to the passing of El Paso basketball coaching legend, Jim Forbes, who died late January.

“My specialty is defense which I got from the great Jim Forbes,” said Huskies’ head coach Rodney Lewis. “I know he is with us, everything about this feels calm. I know coach Forbes is speaking to me and I know he is looking out for me. Northeast we did it again.

The Huskies will now turn the page and face #7 Mansfield Timberview on Friday.