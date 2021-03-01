Americas, Chapin set for Regional Semifinal playoff games

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The stage is set for the Americas and Chapin boys basketball teams. The Trail Blazers and Huskies set to make their first appearances in the Regional Semifinals of the Texas high school basketball playoffs on Tuesday.

In Class 6A, Americas beat Frenship, 48-41, in the Regional Quarterfinals on Saturday. The Trail Blazers, ranked No. 15 in the state, will play Dallas Jesuit in the ‘Sweet 16’ on Tuesday in Stanton. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. MT.

“That’s going to be the speech before our next game: we have to play better than we did on Saturday,” said Americas head coach Mike Brooks. “We have to accept that and know that’s the kind of effort that it’s going to take. These guys weren’t very wild on the ride home.”

Americas boys def. Frenship 48-41 in the 6A Regional Quarterfinals to advance to the Sweet 16 of the Texas high school basketball playoffs. Trail Blazers survive and advance. #KTSM9Sports



Chapin is ranked No. 19 in Class 5A and dominated Ysleta in the Regional Quarterfinals, 76-41. The Huskies will play No. 13 Mansfield Summit on Tuesday in their Regional Semifinal game in Andrews. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. MT.

“We still have work to do. That’s been our motto all year,” said Chapin head coach Rodney Lewis. “You look on social media and you hear the kids talk — they already know what I’m going to say when I walk into the locker room [before the game] — we still have work to do.”

