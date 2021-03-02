Americas, Chapin sees seasons end in Regional Semifinals

ANDREWS, Texas (KTSM) — It wasn’t the storybook ending they had hoped for, but the Americas and Chapin boys basketball teams made history on Tuesday with appearances in the 6A and 5A Regional Semifinals of the Texas high school basketball playoffs respectively.

Playing in their first Regional Semifinal game in program history, the Trail Blazers came up short against Dallas Jesuit in Stanton, 60-41. Christian Nevarez led the Americas with 10 points while Jordan Hernandez chipped in with nine points in the loss. The Trail Blazers finish the season 20-2.

My Trailblazers are pure heart and left it on the court today. Our team made school history by making it to the Sweet 16, proud of their battle as our season comes to an end. 💙🇺🇸❤️ #ProudPrincipal #BlazerNation #TeamSISD pic.twitter.com/71LeRSubJC — Patricia Ferdinand-Cuevas (@Americas_HS) March 3, 2021

Chapin was also making their first Sweet 16 appearance when they took the floor in Andrews. The Huskies led Mansfield Summit by 21 points after the first quarter, but the Jaguars came storming back to beat Chapin, 64-56. Sophomore guard KJ Lewis, who received an offer from Kansas on Monday, led the Huskies with 20 points, four rebounds, and six assists in the loss.

Your Huskies had a great season. They fall 64-56 to Mansfield Summit in the sweet 16. Congrats to Mansfield as they continue their run. Thank you to all our loyal supporters. We'll be back next year! 🏀 #ACC — ChapinBoysBasketball (@ChapinBoysBBall) March 3, 2021

Tune-in to KTSM 9 Sports with Andy Morgan at 10 p.m. for highlights and a full report from Colin Deaver in Andrews.