EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s deja vu for the Americas and Chapin boys basketball programs.

A year ago, the Trail Blazers and Huskies advanced to the Sweet 16 of the UIL Playoffs, Americas in Class 6A and Chapin in Class 5A. One year later, both programs will be in the exact same spot come Friday night.

In Class 6A, Americas will face 17th-ranked Arlington Martin in the 6A Region I Semifinals at 7 p.m. MT in Fort Worth on Friday. The Trail Blazers enter the Sweet 16 unranked, but are 35-2 on the season, their lone losses coming in December to Midland Legacy and in early February to Franklin.

The experience the Trail Blazers earned a year ago advancing this far has helped them in 2022. Americas defeated Keller Central 44-38 in the Regional Quarterfinals on Tuesday, fighting off multiple rallies to do so.

“We shot the ball really well in the first half and that got us a little bit of a buffer, then we withstood what they brought in the second half,” said Trail Blazers head coach Mike Brooks.

Now its on to an Arlington Martin team that upset No. 8 Lake Highlands, 66-62, in the Regional Quarterfinals on Tuesday. A lot like many Dallas Metroplex teams, Martin has a lot of athletes at its disposal, but not necessarily the size that might hurt a guard-oriented Americas team.

“(Arlington Martin) upset a pretty good team to get here. They’re quick, we played them a couple years ago and they seem similar,” said Brooks. “Their size isn’t great so at least they won’t tower over us. It’ll come down to whether or not we can keep them in front of us and rebound the basketball.”

The winner of Friday’s Americas-Martin game will play either No. 13 McKinney or No. 18 North Crowley. Americas is in search of its first-ever Elite 8 berth.

As for Chapin (31-4), the Huskies are also looking to make the Elite 8 for the first time in program history. Chapin put together arguably their best performance of the season in Tuesday’s Regional Quarterfinal win over Amarillo Palo Duro, as Chapin went on a 22-0 run in the first quarter and eventually won, 76-56.

Class of 2023 Top 30 recruit KJ Lewis had 20 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and four steals in the victory; Bryson Goldsmith also had 20, and Antwonne Holmes scored 15 points in Chapin’s 25th consecutive win.

“We just steadied the pace, we could’ve kept playing at a higher pace, but it would’ve put us in jeopardy of the gap being closed,” said Chapin head coach Rodney Lewis. “So, we just showed that this year, we’re a little bit smarter. We can play a slow-down, high-IQ game.”

Highlights from #12 @ChapinBoysBBall's 5A Regional Quarterfinal win over Amarillo Palo Duro tonight. Thet played one of the most complete games they've played all year, led by @thekjlewis, who had 20 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds and 4 steals. On to the Sweet 16. pic.twitter.com/lUlRNSx7MB — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 2, 2022

Now, the Huskies will get 7th-ranked Mansfield Timberview in the 5A Region I Semifinals at 5 p.m. MT Friday in Wichita Falls. Timberview knocked off No. 9 Mansfield Legacy in overtime on Tuesday to earn a spot in the Sweet 16.

The winner between Chapin and Timberview will play the winner of the other Regional Semifinal between No. 6 Mansfield Summit and No. 4 Amarillo.

Both Americas and Chapin say they’re rooting for each other’s success now that they’re the only two Sun City teams left in the hunt for a state championship.

“Whatever success anybody has, we all have it and I think that says a lot about the quality of basketball in El Paso. We’re rooting for them, they’re rooting for us and hopefully we can both get it done,” said Brooks.

Added Lewis, “When we’re out here, we’re out here alone. No one in the state has any respect for El Paso. So, good job Americas, let’s keep it rolling, let’s keep putting our city on the map.”

Ahead of Friday’s Regional Tournament Chapin’s KJ Lewis was named a finalist for Dave Campbell’s Mr. Texas Basketball Player of the Year award. It is, in part, a fan vote. To vote for Lewis as player of the year in the Lone Star State, click here.