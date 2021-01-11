Americas, Chapin ranked in TABC top 25 poll

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school basketball season is beginning to heat up across the city and the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. However, it is pretty clear who the top contenders are in Class 6A and 5A.

In this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) top 25 poll, two El Paso schools are getting recognition.

Americas is ranked No. 13 in all of Class 6A, Texas’ largest classification. The Trail Blazers are 11-0 (7-0) this season and will play at Coronado on Tuesday, followed by another road game at Montwood on Friday.

Chapin comes in at No. 17 in Class 5A. The Huskies are also 11-0 (7-0) this season and are coming of a 54-point win over Austin (10-2, 6-1), a win that gave them sole possession of first place in District 1-5A. Chapin will play at Bowie on Tuesday and El Paso High on Friday.