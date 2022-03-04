EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso high schools saw their basketball seasons come to an end in the Sweet 16 round of this year’s state tournament.

In the UIL boys’ 5A bracket, #12 Chapin (31-5, 14-0) faced off with #7 Mansfield Timberview (34-4, 13-1) in the regional semifinal round.

The Huskies got hit with an 11-0 run from the Wolves right from the start of the game. The Huskies did manage to battle back and trailed 19-9 at the end of the first.

In the second quarter, Chapin’s KJ Lewis and Antwonne Holmes got into foul trouble and were sat on the bench with 3 fouls. The Huskies managed to put together an 8-0 run to close their deficit to ten points, 36-26, as both teams went into halftime.

Right out of halftime, the Wolves put together a solid third quarter and took a 57-32 lead over Chapin at the end of the third frame.

The Huskies could not manage to mustard up another run and fell, 83-56, to Mansfield Timberview, as the Huskies season ended in the Sweet 16.

“We could have been very satisfied with going to the Sweet 16 last year but we came back,” said Chapin boys’ basketball head coach Rodney Lewis. “We wanted to get back to this round and try to go further but these teams are really, really good in this area and we got to figure out a way to continue to get better.”

Over in the 6A bracket, Americas (35-2, 13-1) squared-off with Arlington Martin (27-7, 10-2) in the regional semifinal round.

Americas had one of the best starts on the defensive end they’ve had the entire year, shutting down the Warriors scoring, as Americas took a 13-0 lead after the first quarter of play.

The Warriors would come back in the second quarter with a 10-3 run to trail 16-10 with less than three minutes to go in the half.

Americas went into halftime with a 20-13 lead over Arlington Martin.

In the third quarter, the Wolves shot the ball well and managed to cut the Trailblazers’ lead down to one point, 20-19 at the 5:50 mark of the frame.

Later in the quarter, Americas would string together a 7-0 run and extend their lead to 31-22.

In the final frame of the game, Americas would try to sustain Arlington Martins’ offense but just fell short as the Wolves grabbed a, 42-37, win and end the Trailblazers’ season.

“We tried to keep the tempo down a little bit and take advantage of anybody that gets out of position,” said Americas boys’ basketball head coach Mike Brooks. “We did a really good job for three and a half quarters and the last four, five minutes got away from us.”