Americas, Chapin boys ranked in preseason TABC top 25

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Coming off the best seasons in program history in 2020-21, the Americas and Chapin boys basketball teams are back for even more in 2021-22.

After they both made the Sweet 16 a season ago, they harbor high expectations and not just internally, but at the state level as well. In the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason rankings released on Monday, both the Huskies and Trail Blazers were ranked in the top 25.

The TABC has released its preseason top 25 high school basketball rankings. In Class 6A, Americas opens the year ranked 11th in the state. In Class 5A, Chapin is ranked 9th.



The Trail Blazers and Huskies both made the Sweet 16 last year and have high expectations for 2021-22. pic.twitter.com/RLkJSE8INx — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) October 18, 2021

First, in Class 6A, Americas will open the season ranked 11th in the state of Texas. Mike Brooks’ squad returns a bevy of talent, led by senior guard Jordan Hernandez.

Then, in Class 5A, Rodney Lewis’ Chapin Huskies will begin the season in the top 10 in Texas, coming in at number 9 to open the year. Led by junior superstar KJ Lewis, who is ranked as a top 50 recruit in the nation, Chapin is hungry for more.

No teams on the girls side were ranked in the TABC’s poll released on Monday.

Both teams could make return trips to the Sweet 16 in 2021-22, if everything goes right for them. The new season will begin statewide in November.