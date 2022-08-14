EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a tough 2021 season for Americas. The Trail Blazers finished 3-8 and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

This year, the Trail Blazers look to rebound and get back to their winning ways. Experience will play a key role for the head coach Patrick Melton’s squad in 2022.

“We bring back a lot of guys with game experience this year. That is going to make it possible for us to do something that we were not able to do last year,” said Melton. “Last year on our team we had only ten guys that had any varsity game experience, not even starters, so that experience that we gained in a tough season is going to really help us take the next step.”

The Trail Blazers will return eight starters from last year on offense and seven on defense. One part of the Trail Blazers game that is expected to stick out is their offensive line.

“That is going to be the biggest area where we are going to have strength,” said Melton. “When they stick out, everybody’s else’s job gets a lot easier.”

Junior quarterback Mark Moore is one player hoping his job will get easier this season. Moore threw for 1,399 yards and nine touchdowns. This year will be his second as the starting quarterback for the Trail Blazers.

One of Moore’s top targets will be junior wide receiver Anthony Miranda. Miranda had 805 receiving yards on 48 receptions with five rushing touchdowns. Running backs Caesar Drennan and Brain Promesse will form a one-two punch in the backfield for the Trail Blazers.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Joshua De La Rosa is expected to step up for the Trail Blazers. De La Rosa had 57 tackles. Defensive end Timothy Galloway will also be a player to watch on defense.

With more experience under their belt, the Trail Blazers will look to be the best team they can be in order to compete in District 1-6A.

“We have a lot of strengths, but our strength is probably the leadership,” said Miranda. “This team is capable of a lot of things. We could go into the playoffs, we could win, but we just need to stay disciplined and keep working.”

The Trail Blazers open up their 2022 season against Midland Christian on Thursday, Aug. 25.