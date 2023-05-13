EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Things are heating up in the 2023 UIL Texas Baseball State Playoffs. There is a total of 11 El Paso-area high school baseball teams participating in area round of the playoffs.

CLASS 6A

Americas vs. Southlake Carroll (3-game series)

Game 1: Americas def. Southlake Carroll, 7-6 (9 innings)

Americas takes the Game 1 win over Southlake Carroll in walk-off fashion. https://t.co/hYmwnu9N4N — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) May 12, 2023

Game 2: Southlake Carroll def. Americas, 5-3

Game 3: Americas def. Southlake Carroll, 5-2 (Americas advances to regional quarterfinals)

Americas eliminated the defending Class 6A state champions, Southlake Carroll, in a three-game series in the area round.

Pebble Hills vs. Keller (3-game series)

Game 1: Keller def. Pebble Hills, 8-3

Game 2: Keller def. Pebble Hills, 7-1 (Pebble Hills eliminated from playoffs)

CLASS 5A

Del Valle vs. Abilene Wylie (3-game series)

Game 1: Abilene Wylie def. Del Valle, 7-5 (8 innings)

Game 2: Abilene Wylie def. Del Valle, 6-1 (Del Valle eliminated from playoffs)

Horizon vs. Lubbock Cooper (One-game series)

Lubbock Cooper def. Horizon, 9-1 (Horizon eliminated from playoffs)

Ysleta vs. Abilene (3-game series)

Game 1: Abilene def. Ysleta, 6-1

Game 2: Ysleta def. Abilene, 5-2

Game 3: Abilene def. Ysleta, 6-1 (Ysleta eliminated from playoffs)

Hanks vs. Lubbock Monterey (3-game series)

Game 1: Lubbock Monterey def. Hanks, 8-4

Game 2: Hanks def. Lubbock Monterey, 7-6

Game 3: Lubbock Monterey def. Hanks, 3-1 (Hanks eliminated from playoffs)

CLASS 4A

Riverside vs. Canyon (3-game series)

Game 1: Canyon def. Riverside, 13-5

Game 2: Riverside def. Canyon, 10-7

Game 3: Canyon def. Riverside, 10-7 (Riverside eliminated from playoffs)

Bowie vs. Canyon Randall (3-game series)

Game 1: Canyon Randall def. Bowie, 21-2

Game 2: Canyon Randall def. Bowie, 13-0 (Bowie eliminated from playoffs)

Clint vs. Midland Greenwood (3-game series)

Game 1: Midland Greenwood def. Clint, 8-4

Game 2: Midland Greenwood def. Clint, 12-0 (Clint eliminated from playoffs)

San Elizario vs. Hereford (3-game series)

Game 1: Hereford def. San Elizario, 7-0

Game 2: Hereford def. San Elizario, 15-1 (San Elizario eliminated from playoffs)

CLASS 3A

Tornillo vs. Slaton (3-game series)

Game 1: Tornillo def. Slaton, 10-5

Game 2: Slaton def. Tornillo, 5-2

Game 3: Slaton def. Tornillo, 10-3 (Tornillo eliminated from playoffs)

