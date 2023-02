EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Americas and Pebble Hills baseball went head-to-head in the 2023 Socorro Independent School District Tournament Championship game at Southwest University Park on Saturday.

#TheAmericasBoys are the 2023 SISD Tourney Champions with todays 10-2 W over Pebble Hills! pic.twitter.com/VGImynvEVr — AHS Baseball (@AmericasBlazers) February 25, 2023

The Trail Blazers dominated the Spartans to secure a 10-2 win to win first place in the tournament.

Americas went 6-0 in the tournament with wins over Midland Legacy, Hamilton, Carlsbad, Riverside, Odessa, and Pebble Hills in the championship game.