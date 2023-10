EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Americas and Eastwood went head-to-head in a District 1-6A matchup on the volleyball court at Eastwood High School on Tuesday night.

Americas wins 5th set 15-9 over Eastwood — Felix Chavez (@Fchavezeptimes) October 11, 2023

Eastwood jumped out to a two set lead after winning set one, 26-24, and set two, 25-20.

Americas battled back and won sets three (25-23) and four (25-23) to force a match deciding fifth set.

In the fifth set, Americas dominated and grabbed a 15-9 win over Eastwood.