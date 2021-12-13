Americas baseball duo sign letters of intent with UTRGV

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – They’ve been best friends since they were kids and now a pair of Americas High School baseball stars will be college roommates.
Trail Blazers shortstop Ruben Gonzalez and first baseman Armani Raygoza signed letters of intent to play NCAA Division I baseball at UT-Rio Grande Valley on Monday, beginning with the 2021-22 school year.
Gonzalez and Raygoza have played baseball together since they were six years old and they’ll continue the tradition at UTRGV. Always a solid team in the WAC, the Vaqueros will get a boost from the Americas duo.
“Since I was a little kid it’s been my dream to play college baseball. It still feels like a dream to me,” said Gonzalez. “It’s been a lot of late nights, working and grinding. a lot of slumps, but we’re here.”
“I’m just so honored for my family to not have to pay out of pocket,” added Raygoza. “I get to play the sport I love and get my education paid for.”
The duo joins a bevy of other former Trail Blazers that have made it to the next level, including Darell Hernaiz, who signed with Texas Tech in 2018, before foregoing college to sign a professional contract after being drafted in the 5th round of the MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles in 2019.
Gonzalez and Raygoza are hoping to lead Americas to a District 1-6A championship in the spring, before they head off to UTRGV. Both players plan on majoring in business administration.