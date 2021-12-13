Americas baseball duo sign letters of intent with UTRGV

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – They’ve been best friends since they were kids and now a pair of Americas High School baseball stars will be college roommates.

Trail Blazers shortstop Ruben Gonzalez and first baseman Armani Raygoza signed letters of intent to play NCAA Division I baseball at UT-Rio Grande Valley on Monday, beginning with the 2021-22 school year.

Gonzalez and Raygoza have played baseball together since they were six years old and they’ll continue the tradition at UTRGV. Always a solid team in the WAC, the Vaqueros will get a boost from the Americas duo.

“Since I was a little kid it’s been my dream to play college baseball. It still feels like a dream to me,” said Gonzalez. “It’s been a lot of late nights, working and grinding. a lot of slumps, but we’re here.”

Americas baseball duo Ruben Gonzalez and Armani Raygoza have been best friends for years and today they signed letters of intent to continue their baseball careers together in college at UTRGV. pic.twitter.com/1WAWG1ieeL — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 13, 2021

“I’m just so honored for my family to not have to pay out of pocket,” added Raygoza. “I get to play the sport I love and get my education paid for.”

The duo joins a bevy of other former Trail Blazers that have made it to the next level, including Darell Hernaiz, who signed with Texas Tech in 2018, before foregoing college to sign a professional contract after being drafted in the 5th round of the MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles in 2019.

Gonzalez and Raygoza are hoping to lead Americas to a District 1-6A championship in the spring, before they head off to UTRGV. Both players plan on majoring in business administration.