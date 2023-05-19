MIDLAND, Texas (KTSM) – Americas baseball suffered a 2-0 loss to Byron Nelson in the opening game of the Class 6A regional quarterfinals at Midland College on Friday.

After an hour and a half lightning delay, both teams finally took the field and began the first game of a best of three series.

Byron Nelson struck first as the team scored two runs in the top of the third inning. An RBI-single and run scoring off of a wild pitch from Stephen Sepulveda led to Americas being down two after three innings of play.

In the fifth inning, Americas got two runners on with two singles but could not bring in any runners to score.

Byron Nelson’s pitching would carry them the rest of the way to a 2-0 victory over Americas in Game 1 of the series.

Game 2 of the series will be played on Saturday, 10:00 a.m. CT/9:00 a.m. MT at Midland College. Game 3, if necessary, will also be played on Saturday.