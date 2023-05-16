EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After taking down defending state champion Southlake Carroll in the Area round of the Class 6A state baseball playoffs, Americas has bigger goals on deck.

For the second time in program history, the Trail Blazers have advanced to the Round of 32; it’s the first time since 2012 that they’ve made it happen.

Awaiting them in round three will be a Byron Nelson team from the same district as Carroll. The confidence Americas gained in slaying the Dragons in an epic three-game series last weekend could help carry them through to the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history.

“We got over that mental hurdle defeating the defending state champs. Just getting over that mental hump was huge for the program,” said head coach Jesse Munoz.

Americas has talent all over the diamond, including in ace pitcher Stephen Sepulveda, a Baylor signee who shut down Southlake Carroll in the first game of last week’s series.

He’ll be relied upon once again vs. Byron Nelson to get the job done and he feels ready to help get the Trail Blazers to their first-ever Regional Semifinals.

“We’re super prepared. Last week we weren’t nervous, we were super excited to play those guys since they beat us last year. Now we’re looking forward to Byron Nelson,” said Sepulveda.

Americas and Byron Nelson will get underway on Friday at Midland College. Game one is at 6 p.m. CT on Friday; game two will be played at 10 a.m. CT on Saturday with game three to follow if necessary.