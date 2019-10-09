Acevedo named Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week

PLANO, Texas (KTSM) – Six Texas high school football stars have been recognized in the sixth week of the 2019 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program.

THIS JUST IN: San Elizario RB Raymond Acevedo (@raaymvnd) named the Week 6 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week. Acevedo rushed for 421 yards and 6 touchdowns in a win over Tornillo. #txhsfb #KTSM9Sports @SanEliFB @CoachAguilarJr @SanElizarioISD pic.twitter.com/JBTXyNixPp — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) October 9, 2019

· Class 6-A: Ken Seals, Senior, Quarterback, Weatherford

· Class 5-A: DJ Freeman, Junior, Quarterback, Pine Tree

· Class 4-A: Raymond Acevedo, Senior, Running Back, San Elizario

· Class 3-A: Clayson Choate, Senior, Defensive Back, Orangefield

· Class 2-A: Ryan Harris, Sophomore, Quarterback/DB, Beckville

· Private: Austin Smith, Senior, Quarterback, Houston Christian

In its fourteenth consecutive year, Ford Motor Company’s Player of the Week program is again honoring six outstanding student-athletes each week of the 2019 regular season, recognizing one player in each of the state’s six athletic classifications. The winners are chosen for athletic achievements on the field, as well as for outstanding scholarship and community involvement. These players are the embodiment of Ford’s Go Further commitment.

This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.

Week 6 winners Class 6-A: Ken Seals, Senior, Quarterback, Weatherford

Weatherford beat district rival Haltom 66-52 with the help of quarterback Ken Seals’ 18 of 21 pass attempts (86% completion rate) for 384 yards and five touchdowns. He had 433 combined yards. With this week’s five touchdowns, Seals has become Weatherford High School’s All-Time Touchdown Passing Leader with 51. Seals has 153 yards to go to become Weatherford High School’s All-Time Yardage Passing Leader with four regular season games remaining.

Class 5-A: DJ Freeman, Junior, Quarterback, Pine Tree

Pine Tree quarterback DJ Freeman led the Pirates to a 56-25 district win over Mount Pleasant as he accounted for 442 total yards; 26 of 39 passing for 315 yards and two touchdowns. Freeman also had eight carries for 127 yards and three touchdowns.

Class 4-A: Raymond Acevedo, Senior, Running Back, San Elizario

San Elizario running back Raymond Acevedo put on a show with 15 carries and 421 rushing yards, averaging over 28 yards per carry and six touchdowns. Acevedo has already run over 1,000 yards this season.

Class 3-A: Clayson Choate, Senior, Defensive Back, Orangefield

Orangefield senior defensive back Clayson Choate pulled off a rare trifecta with touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams. Choate had two kickoff returns for touchdowns and 83 yards rushing for a touchdown. He racked up a total of 324 yards. On defense, Choate had seven tackles including an interception return for a touchdown. The Bobcats remain undefeated (5-0).

Class 2-A: Ryan Harris, Sophomore, Quarterback/DB, Beckville

Beckville quarterback/DB Ryan Harris put on an outstanding performance. Harris rushed for over 130 yards and passed for 91 yards and three touchdowns. He sealed a Beckville Bearcat win over Tenaha in their District 11-2A opener with an interception in the end zone.

Private: Austin Smith, Senior, Quarterback, Houston Christian

Houston Christian High School quarterback Austin Smith had 20 carries for 202 yards and five touchdowns rushing in the 35-7 win over Dallas St. Marks. Smith also threw for 96 yards. Smith was the starting quarterback for Katy Taylor High School his sophomore and junior year before transferring to Houston Christian.

Nominate your elite student-athlete at PlayeroftheWeek.com

Students recognized by Ford Motor Company, Texas Ford dealers and the Built Ford Tough media advisory board as Players of the Week excel in three categories:

· Individual performance on the field, including significant game statistics

· Contribution to the team’s success through individual leadership abilities

· Performance off the field, including academic success and good community citizenship

Fans, coaches and media can nominate athletes at PlayeroftheWeek.com, as well as catch up with winners, view video clips of players in action and get the latest program details. Continue to follow the conversation on social media by using #FordPOTW, and share the recognition of these outstanding individuals each week.

Additionally, fans can catch all the action on Fox Sports Southwest. The network is again teaming with Ford and Texas Ford dealers to keep up with award winners through its weekly television show. Each week, television crews will travel to communities across Texas, spotlighting players who excel on the field, in the classroom and in their communities. The half-hour Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program will air on Fridays at 8:00AM, with a re-broadcast at 8:30AM on Saturday.