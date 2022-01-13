Aaron Jones surprises Burges girls basketball team with new shoes, backpacks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, who is a graduate of Burges High School, surprised the Burges girls basketball team with new purple Adidas basketball shoes at practice this week. He also supplied the program with new purple Adidas backpacks.

Thank you @Showtyme_33 for donating Adidas backpacks and basketball shoes to the Burges High School Girls Basketball Program. Absolutely no one more deserving of Walter Payton Man of the Year. #WPMOYChallenge + Jones#WPMOYChallenge + Jones#WPMOYChallenge + Jones pic.twitter.com/wE8qvWRNdw — Burges Lady Mustangs BB (@BurgesGBB) January 11, 2022

“We’re grateful,” said senior guard Michee Corben. “I think we needed a lot of motivation this year. It’s a great gesture and we really appreciate it.”

Burges (20-2, 6-0 District 1-5A) is the top ranked 5A team in the city, ranked 13th in the state in this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) Top 25 poll. The Mustangs dedicated their season to Jones’ father, Alvin Jones Sr., who died last year from COVID complications. At every home game, the team sports a long-sleeve t-shirt with a basketball shaped into a heart, and Mr. Jones’ name on the back.

“Both of his sons came here, and he was always supportive of the Burges community,” said Corben. “Even after his sons graduated, he would still come to support the boys’ programs and the girls’ programs in football and basketball.”

This type of work from Jones in the El Paso community has become his passion, as well as his twin brother, Alvin Jones Jr., through their A&A All the Way Foundation. Jones is up for this year’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which is presented annually by the NFL honoring a player’s volunteer and charity work, as well as his excellence on the field.

“It means everything to the girls,” said Burges head coach Cynthia Hernandez. “They told me that they are much more comfortable than the shoes they were wearing. It really brings a smile to their faces, makes them feel special.”

Burges will look to improve to 7-0 in District 1-5A play when they play at Andress on Friday night. The Eagles are ranked No. 15 in the state, representing a Top-15 matchup in Texas right here in El Paso. Catch the highlights of this game and others across the city on Friday night on another edition of 9 Overtime at 10:15 p.m.

Meanwhile, Jones and the Packers will enjoy a bye week as the NFC’s top seed in the NFL playoffs.

.@packers Aaron Jones surprised the @Burges_Mustangs varsity girls’ basketball 🏀 team with new purple Adidas basketball shoes!



The top ranked 5A team in the city & 13th ranked in TX dedicated their season to Jones’ dad Alvin Jones Sr. ➡️ https://t.co/Ertmpi50P3 #EPISDProud pic.twitter.com/hgcGiy2BFD — elpaso_isd (@ELPASO_ISD) January 12, 2022

