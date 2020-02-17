A look inside the $32 million Bel Air High School athletic complex

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The new Bel Air Athletic Complex is the final major project of the $430.5 million YISD Bond project, which was approved by voters in November 2015.

The Ysleta Independent School District will cut the ribbon on the facility at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The three-level athletic complex is now the home of the Carroll Dibler Gymnasium, a balcony that overlooks the baseball field, a running track and areas that accommodate other athletics and dance.

The $32 million complex was designed by Alvidrez Architects and constructed in a 20-month time period by Banes General Contractors.

The building’s lower level accommodates a retractable bleacher seating area for the main basketball court, state-of-the-art video scoreboards, main volleyball court, crosscourt practice areas, drop-down volleyball system and locker rooms.

The main level features a concourse; concessions area, commons, trophy wall and weight and fitness training facilities.

The complex’s upper level contains an auxiliary gymnasium, basketball/ volleyball court, running track. This level also includes designated areas for wrestling gymnastics and dance.

