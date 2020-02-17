A look inside the $32 million Bel Air High School athletic complex

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The new Bel Air Athletic Complex is the final major project of the $430.5 million YISD Bond project, which was approved by voters in November 2015.

The Ysleta Independent School District will cut the ribbon on the facility at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The three-level athletic complex is now the home of the Carroll Dibler Gymnasium, a balcony that overlooks the baseball field, a running track and areas that accommodate other athletics and dance.

The $32 million complex was designed by Alvidrez Architects and constructed in a 20-month time period by Banes General Contractors.

The building’s lower level accommodates a retractable bleacher seating area for the main basketball court, state-of-the-art video scoreboards, main volleyball court, crosscourt practice areas, drop-down volleyball system and locker rooms.

The main level features a concourse; concessions area, commons, trophy wall and weight and fitness training facilities.

The complex’s upper level contains an auxiliary gymnasium, basketball/ volleyball court, running track. This level also includes designated areas for wrestling gymnastics and dance.

Tune in at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. to get a detail report from inside the new building.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

A look inside Bel Air's new athletic complex

Thumbnail for the video titled "A look inside Bel Air's new athletic complex"

El Paso Zoo Welcomes Przewalski’s Horse

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Zoo Welcomes Przewalski’s Horse"

Sanders leads in Texas among Democrats in latest poll

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanders leads in Texas among Democrats in latest poll"

Senate candidates share health care ideas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate candidates share health care ideas"

“Mama” Garcia jumps in U.S. Senate poll

Thumbnail for the video titled "“Mama” Garcia jumps in U.S. Senate poll"

New lawmakers take the Oath of Office

Thumbnail for the video titled "New lawmakers take the Oath of Office"
More Local

Local Sports

More Local Sports