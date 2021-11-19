Trio of El Paso schools advance to Sweet 16 of Texas high school football state playoffs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 13 of the high school football season is in the books, as a trio of El Paso schools scored Area Round wins. Eastwood (6A), Canutillo (5A) and Riverside (4A) are Sweet 16 bound. The KTSM 9 sports department highlights the action.
For Friday night scores, click here.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
Eastwood def. Boswell, 28-21
Canutillo def. Randall, 27-24
Riverside def. Lake Worth, 28-20
Byron Nelson def. Eastlake, 63-14
Mansfield Summit def. Chapin, 56-7
Grapevine def. Horizon, 71-34
Cleveland def. Las Cruces, 42-24
Thursday high school football playoff highlights can be viewed here.
•Lubbock Cooper def. Parkland, 51-14 (Matadors Eliminated)
•Wichita Falls Hirschi def. Clint, 53-19 (Lions Eliminated)