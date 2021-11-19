Trio of El Paso schools advance to Sweet 16 of Texas high school football state playoffs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 13 of the high school football season is in the books, as a trio of El Paso schools scored Area Round wins. Eastwood (6A), Canutillo (5A) and Riverside (4A) are Sweet 16 bound. The KTSM 9 sports department highlights the action.

Eastwood def. Boswell, 28-21

Canutillo def. Randall, 27-24

Riverside def. Lake Worth, 28-20

Byron Nelson def. Eastlake, 63-14

Mansfield Summit def. Chapin, 56-7

Grapevine def. Horizon, 71-34

Cleveland def. Las Cruces, 42-24

•Lubbock Cooper def. Parkland, 51-14 (Matadors Eliminated)

•Wichita Falls Hirschi def. Clint, 53-19 (Lions Eliminated)