EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 9 Overtime crew of Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, and Jason Flores sat down after week 3 of the Texas high school football season and discussed some of the week’s top stories.

Exciting times at KTSM! Beginning tonight after Cowboys-Giants on KTSM, we’ll have #9OT Remix, an extended sportscast devoted to the Borderland athletics scene every Sunday night.



We’ll have UTEP & NMSU, high school coverage with @estansbury & @jflores9526 & more! Tune in. pic.twitter.com/kdyzWC1QaR — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 10, 2023

Tune into 9 Overtime on Friday nights during the high school football season at 10:15 p.m. with Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores and Andy Morgan for highlights and analysis of all games involving local teams.