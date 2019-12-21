915 Showcase Combine gives El Paso players a shot at next level

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – For the eighth year in a row, the Greater El Paso Football Showcase held its annual high school football combine on Friday afternoon.

Over 200 high school football players from the Sun City and the surrounding area converged at the SAC, to work out for coaches from over 30 different colleges and universities.

Originally started by sponsor Javier Loya, the combine gives local El Paso players the chance to be recruited by college coaches and earn scholarships they may not have otherwise received.

“It’s a good opportunity for these kids to come out here and perform,” Parkland quarterback Gabe Herrera said. “The showcase gives us a platform to show off. El Paso is hidden from the rest of the world but these coaches take the time to come out and its a great opportunity.”

It’s also easy for the college coaches in attendance, who have a one-stop shop for any of the needs they might have for their team.

“It’s really amazing to come,” said Willamette University special teams coordinator Jacob Hales. “Whatever you need, if you need a quarterback, offensive lineman, if you need a special teams player, you can come here and know you’re going find a player that will come play as a young player and fill whatever holes you have on your team.”

The combine is part of the entire Greater El Paso Football Showcase, which concludes on Saturday with the All-Star Game at 12:30 p.m. at the Sun Bowl.