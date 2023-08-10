EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For over 30 years the Greater El Paso Football Showcase has helped give El Paso’s top football players the chance to play at the next level.

An All-Star Game, a combine that college scouts attend, a quarterback challenge and more headline the yearly event. In the event’s 31st year in 2023, it will get even bigger.

The 915 Showcase announced a partnership with Charlie Clark Nissan on Thursday. To kick off the 2023 season, there will be a large Kick Off Party at the west side dealership on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m.

The kickoff will feature vendors, food, games and more and is open to anyone in El Paso. Players and coaches from around the region are expected to attend.

The 2023 915 Showcase All-Star Game is slated for Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Socorro ISD Student Activities Complex.