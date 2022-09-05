EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the week three 9 Overtime Game of the Week, Eastwood (1-1) will clash with Pebble Hills (2-0) on Friday at SISD’s Student Activities Complex (S.A.C).

Eastwood is coming off its first win of the season. The Troopers secured a 63-35 win over Las Cruces High School at Eastwood last Friday. It was a great rebound for the Troopers who opened up their 2022 campaign with a 66-14 loss to Southlake Carroll.

The Troopers showcased their offensive firepower against Las Cruces. Quarterback Evan Minjarez had 432 passing yards and seven touchdowns. The team racked up 629 total yards in last Friday’s win.

Meanwhile, Pebble Hills has been on fire to start the season. The Spartans have dominated in their first two games of the season. Week one we saw Pebble Hills shut out Canutillo 23-0. The Spartans then followed up with a 50-13 win over Del Valle in week two.

Quarterback Gael Ochoa has been a key player for Pebble Hills. Ochoa has thrown for 281 yards so far this season. He’s also racked up five passing touchdowns with 19 completions on 32 attempts.

Both these programs are expected to do big things this season but only one can come out with a victory when the two go head-to-head on Friday. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. MT on Friday at the S.A.C.

