CYPRESS, Texas (KTSM) – After the conclusion of the 2023 UIL State Wrestling Championship, 8 local high school wrestlers and one team stood at the top step of the podium at the Barry Center in Cypress, Texas.

In Class 6A boys, Eastwood’s Trebor Moreno secured first place at 132 pounds after he beat Timothy McGuire (Klein) by decision (9-3).

The other Class 6A boys’ winner was Montwood’s Gavin Ramos, who grabbed gold at 150 pounds, after he took a 4-3 decision win against Finn Shepard (Arlington Martin).

In Class 6A girls, Eastwood put together quite the team run to become Class 6A co-state champions with Allen. The Troopers finished with 67.5 points.

Alexis Montes was responsible for 27.0 team points after she earned a 5-2 decision win over Alyssa Ruiz (Northwest Nelson in the first-place match at 120 pounds.

Paulina Butler fell short in the first-place match at 138 pounds against Anna Vogt (Conroe Woodland College Park) as she lost by fall. Butler’s second place finish did give Eastwood enough points to secure the title of Class 6A co-state champions with Allen.

It was the Troopers first state title as a Class 6A school. Eastwood last won a state title in 2020 when they were in Class 5A.

Americas’ Erica Cobos dominated Dayla Brown (South Grand Prairie) with a 6-0 decision to claim gold at 235 pounds.

Franklin’s Jubilee Rendon grabbed a 3-0 decision over Arianna Rodriguez (South Grand Prairie) to win first place at 100 pounds.

Over to the Class 5A girls, Leilani Sanchez, from Andress, won by fall over Jolee Jones (Dumas) to win first place at 235 pounds.

Chapin’s Keilani Guillermo placed first at 132 pounds after she defeated Mackenzie Blue (Northwest) with a 6-0 decision.

Hanks’ Judith Sandoval racked up 26.0 team points after she won by a 12-5 decision over Zurri Zamora (Amarillo Tascosa) in the 100-pound division.

Click here for final results from the 2023 UIL Boys State Championship

Click here for the final results from the 2023 UIL Girls State Championship