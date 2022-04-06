EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four El Paso high school soccer teams are preparing for their next matchups in the Sweet 16 of the 2022 UIL Soccer State Championships.

In Class 6A, the Eastlake boys soccer team will head to McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas to take on Plano (17-4-3) on Friday, Apr. 8.

The Falcons are coming off a 3-2 Regional Semifinals win over Trinity in extra time last Thursday in Lubbock.

This will be Eastlake’s second straight appearance in the Sweet 16 after advancing to the Elite 8 (Regional Finals) in 2021.

In Class 5A, the Del Valle boys will head to Wichita Falls for their Sweet 16 match against Grapevine (20-0-2).

Del Valle looks to continue their winning ways on Friday after they defeated Bel Air 1-0 in an all-Lower Valley Regional Quarterfinal last week.

In Class 4A, both the San Elizario boys and girls will head to Northwest ISD Stadium in Justin, Texas on Friday for their respective matches. in Odessa.

The San Elizario boys led by head coach Max Sappenfield will play Castleberry (20-5-1).

The Eagles have been dominant on both sides of the ball as they’ve put up 11 goals total in their last three games while keeping their opponents scoreless in each game.

They will look to keep up their spectacular play up in their next game of the tournament.

“The kids want more,” said San Eli boys’ head coach Max Sappenfield. “We are winning and we’d like to win some more, we’d like to win some more. I think that is definitely possible and we expect to go in and win but anything can happen. Castleberry is a high quality team.”

Meanwhile the San Elizario girls are set to play Argyle (23-1-1).

Argyle is a team the Lady Eagles are familiar with. Last year, Argyle defeated San Elizario 5-0 in the Sweet 16 round.

Head coach Miguel Mendez and his team are ready to put that result behind them looking for a win.

“We are going to compete, we are going to compete for every ball in every part of the field, ” said Mendez. “The results will come and regardless our mentality and our attitude is going to be positive and about giving it everything we have.”

Here is a look at Friday’s schedule:

UIL Soccer State Playoffs – Regional Semifinals

Class 6A Boys

Eastlake vs. Plano – Friday, April 8, 4 p.m., McKinney ISD Stadium

Class 5A Boys

Del Valle vs. Grapevine – Friday, April 8, 5:30 p.m., Wichita Falls Memorial Stadium

Class 4A Boys

San Elizario vs. Castleberry – Friday, April 8, 5:30 p.m., Northwest ISD Stadium

Class 4A Girls

San Elizario vs. Argyle – Friday, April 8, 12:30 p.m., Northwest ISD Stadium