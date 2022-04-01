EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sun City’s run in the UIL state soccer playoffs will continue for another week.

After the Eastlake boys advanced to next week’s Class 6A Regional Tournament in McKinney on Thursday, three more El Paso-area teams punched their tickets to the Sweet 16 on Friday.

First, in Class 5A boys action, Del Valle defeated Bel Air 1-0 in an all-Lower Valley Regional Quarterfinal. The Conquistadores got a goal in the second minute from Emiliano Gil, then held on for the final 78 minutes to advance to the Regional Tournament for the second year in a row. Del Valle will head to Wichita Falls for the Sweet 16.

HIGHLIGHTS – Del Valle scored a goal in the second minute and held on for a 1-0 win over Bel Air, punching its ticket to the 5A Regional Semifinals for the second year in a row on Friday night. @DVHSMensSoccer has the pieces to win it all. pic.twitter.com/T0xj3G3t2U — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) April 2, 2022

In Class 4A, both the San Elizario boys and girls were victorious in the Regional Quarterfinals on Friday in Odessa. Playing a doubleheader at Ratliff Stadium, the Lady Eagles struck first with a 5-1 win over Canyon to snag a place in the Sweet 16 next week in Justin, Texas.

About two hours later, the Eagle boys followed suit, netting a 2-0 win over Pampa to continue their run through the state playoffs.

This marks the third time in four years that at least three El Paso-area teams have made it this far in the state playoffs. The Regional Semifinal schedules for all four teams can be found below.

UIL Soccer State Playoffs – Regional Semifinals

Class 6A Boys

Eastlake vs. Plano – Friday, April 8, 4 p.m., McKinney ISD Stadium

Class 5A Boys

Del Valle vs. Grapevine – Friday, April 8, 5:30 p.m., Wichita Falls Memorial Stadium

Class 4A Boys

San Elizario vs. Castleberry – Friday, April 8, 5:30 p.m., Northwest ISD Stadium

Class 4A Girls

San Elizario vs. Argyle – Friday, April 8, 12:30 p.m., Northwest ISD Stadium