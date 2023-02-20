EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A trio of local high school boys’ basketball teams earned spots in the final Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) rankings of the 2022-23 season on Monday.

Class 5A: #18 @ChapinBoysBBall (26-6)

Class 4A: #24 @HarmonyBBB (25-5)

Class 3A: #15 @tornillohoops (30-1) — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 20, 2023

In Class 5A, Chapin (26-6, 15-0 District 1-5A) finished off the regular season ranked at 18th. This is the fifth consecutive week that the Huskies have been ranked.

In Class 4A, Harmony Science Academy (27-5, 9-0 District 1-4A) finished off the regular season ranked at 24th. It is the sixth week in a row HSA has been ranked and the fourth they’ve been ranked 24th.

In Class 3A boys, Tornillo (30-1, 12-0 District 4-3A) maintained their highest ranking of the regular season. The Coyotes finished off 15th in the last poll of the season. This is the eighth straight week Tornillo has been ranked.

The TABC rankings are quite the honor for local teams but now they shift their focus from the regular season to the playoffs. The 2023 UIL Texas Boys State Basketball Championships begin on Monday, Feb. 20.