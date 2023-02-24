EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Nine El Paso-area teams were in action in the Area round of the 2023 UIL Texas Boys State Basketball Championships on Friday.
Class 5A
No. 18 Chapin def. Amarillo Palo Duro, 82-62 (Chapin advances to Regional Quarterfinals)
No. 18 Chapin put on another dominate performance against Amarillo Palo Duro at Seminole High School. Bryson Goldsmith was Chapin’s leading scorer with 28 points. Idalius Coleman and Diego Villanueva both pitched in 13 points. No. 18 Chapin will face off with Parkland in the Regional Quarterfinals next week. The location of the game is still up in the air, but the Don Haskins Center would be a great setting for this matchup.
Parkland def. Amarillo Tascosa, 65-55 (Parkland advances to Regional Quarterfinals)
Parkland handed Amarillo Tascosa a 66-55 loss at Hobbs High School on Friday night. Parkland was led by Jashuan Kinnard who had a team-high 22 points. Julian Moreno tallied 20 points and Jordan Diaz pitched in 10 points. This is the program’s first Area round win since 2007 and the second under head coach Jeremy Vanley, per Felix Chavez.
Parkland will face off with No. 18 Chapin in the Class 5A Regional Quarterfinals.
Class 4A
Riverside def. Midland Greenwood, 58-54 (Riverside advances to Regional Quarterfinals)
Chapin, Parkland, and Riverside were the only teams from El Paso to advance to the next round of the playoffs. The others saw their great seasons come to an end despite their best efforts.
Class 6A
Byron Nelson def. Eastwood, 71-54 (Eastwood eliminated from playoffs)
Class 5A
Lubbock Monterey def. Andress, 75-67 (Andress eliminated from playoffs)
Amarillo def. Canutillo, 50-32 (Canutillo eliminated from playoffs)
Class 4A
No. 17 Canyon Randall def. No. 24 Harmony, 73-48 (Harmony eliminated from playoffs)
No. 8 Canyon def. Bowie, 63-23 (Bowie eliminated from playoffs)
Seminole def. Austin, 57-34 (Austin eliminated from playoffs)