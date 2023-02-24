EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Nine El Paso-area teams were in action in the Area round of the 2023 UIL Texas Boys State Basketball Championships on Friday.

Class 5A

No. 18 Chapin def. Amarillo Palo Duro, 82-62 (Chapin advances to Regional Quarterfinals)

Final: #18 Chapin beats Amarillo Palo Duro 82-62 to win the 5A Area championship for the third year in a row. Huge 21-0 to end the third to take control of the game.



Huskies get the winner of Parkland-Tascosa in the Regional Quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/cHtdctKIHJ — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 25, 2023

No. 18 Chapin put on another dominate performance against Amarillo Palo Duro at Seminole High School. Bryson Goldsmith was Chapin’s leading scorer with 28 points. Idalius Coleman and Diego Villanueva both pitched in 13 points. No. 18 Chapin will face off with Parkland in the Regional Quarterfinals next week. The location of the game is still up in the air, but the Don Haskins Center would be a great setting for this matchup.

Parkland def. Amarillo Tascosa, 65-55 (Parkland advances to Regional Quarterfinals)

915! Parkland tops Tascosa 65-55 in the 5A boys Area round and celebrate with 4A winner Riverside. Matadors play #18 Chapin in the 5A Regional Quarterfinals.



I’ll say it now: Play it at The Don! pic.twitter.com/vsC1kflREG — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 25, 2023

Parkland handed Amarillo Tascosa a 66-55 loss at Hobbs High School on Friday night. Parkland was led by Jashuan Kinnard who had a team-high 22 points. Julian Moreno tallied 20 points and Jordan Diaz pitched in 10 points. This is the program’s first Area round win since 2007 and the second under head coach Jeremy Vanley, per Felix Chavez.

Parkland boys win first area boys hoops title since 2007. Second one for coach Jeremy Vanley — Felix Chavez (@Fchavezeptimes) February 25, 2023

Parkland will face off with No. 18 Chapin in the Class 5A Regional Quarterfinals.

Class 4A

Riverside def. Midland Greenwood, 58-54 (Riverside advances to Regional Quarterfinals)

Final – Area Champions

RHS – 58

GHS – 54



Leading Scorers

Jose Guardado – 18

Derek Vasquez – 10

Jaylen Dean – 12

Joel Saenz – 10@Fchavezeptimes @ColinDeaverTV @Prep1USA @MaribelMguillen @CoachRecoder #riverside4ever pic.twitter.com/50j0d7ELsM — Riverside Basketball (@RangerBBall) February 25, 2023 Riverside played their way to a 58-54 win over Midland Greenwood at Hobbs High School. This was Riverside’s first win in the Area round since 1998.

1998 is the last time Riverside won Area, per @CoachRecoder — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 25, 2023 Riverside will play Randall next Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Andrews in the Class 4A Regional Quarterfinals.

Riverside-Randall next Tuesday at 3 pm in Andrews in 4A Regional Quarterfinals. https://t.co/yDReeR9aBP — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 25, 2023

Chapin, Parkland, and Riverside were the only teams from El Paso to advance to the next round of the playoffs. The others saw their great seasons come to an end despite their best efforts.

Class 6A

Byron Nelson def. Eastwood, 71-54 (Eastwood eliminated from playoffs)

Class 5A

Lubbock Monterey def. Andress, 75-67 (Andress eliminated from playoffs)

Amarillo def. Canutillo, 50-32 (Canutillo eliminated from playoffs)

Class 4A

No. 17 Canyon Randall def. No. 24 Harmony, 73-48 (Harmony eliminated from playoffs)

No. 8 Canyon def. Bowie, 63-23 (Bowie eliminated from playoffs)

Seminole def. Austin, 57-34 (Austin eliminated from playoffs)