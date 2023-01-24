EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One day after climbing into the TABC rankings on Monday, the No. 23 Chapin boys proved why they were worthy of it on Tuesday night.

The Huskies (20-6, 9-0 District 1-5A) cruised past winless Jefferson, 79-19 on the road on Tuesday. Jayden Leverett led Chapin with 16 points and fellow sophomore Brandon Hymes had 12 points. The Huskies are one of four ranked teams in El Paso and will host Burges on Friday.

Speaking of the Mustangs, the Burges boys lost on the road at Canutillo, 41-27 on Tuesday night. With the win, the Eagles moved into sole possession of second place in District 1-5A behind Chapin.

In Class 6A, Coronado’s girls stunned El Dorado 33-31, netting the win on a late three-pointer by Anahi Guardado. The Aztecs currently hold on to the final District 1-6A playoff spot despite the defeat with just four games remaining in the girls’ regular season.