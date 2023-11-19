EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 2023 Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game festivities officially got underway on Sunday afternoon with the game’s annual Draft.

Over 90 players from the region descended upon the Radisson Hotel to wait to hear their names called to play for either the Red Storm or the Blue Thunder.

Pebble Hills quarterback Gael Ochoa went first overall to the defending champion Red Storm and Eastwood quarterback Evan Minjarez went second overall to the Blue Thunder. Franklin signal caller Shay Smith rounded out the top three picks.

“It feels great, I’m just really excited. I’m glad the coaches had the trust in me to take me number one,” Ochoa said.

Added Minjarez, “It’s a great thing to be able to rep the 915 one more time before going off to college.”

The All-Star Festivities will continue over the next month with Media Day and the Quarterback Challenge on Dec. 9, the Combine for college coaches to scout all senior athletes on Dec. 15 and the All-Star Game itself on Dec. 16 at 12:30 p.m. at the SISD Student Activities Complex.